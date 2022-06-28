Last updated on .From the section Watford

Joshua King's former clubs include Manchester United, Blackburn and Bournemouth

Striker Joshua King and goalkeeper Rob Elliot have left Watford after their relegation from the Premier League.

Norway international King, 31, scored five goals in 33 appearances last season after arriving from Everton.

They included a hat-trick against his former club, when the Hornets won 5-2 at Goodison Park last October.

Elliot, 36, joined Watford from Newcastle but made his only appearance for the club in a Carabao Cup defeat by Championship club Stoke City.

"In the case of Rob, he indicated he would wish to consider retirement but the decision is his now, of course," said sporting director Cristiano Giaretta.