Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United nearing agreement on £56m deal for Barcelona midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have reached a broad agreement over a 65m euro (£56m) fee, plus add-ons, with Barcelona for the Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.
However, club sources say the deal is not done and there are still significant issues to work through.
But the development is seen as positive in terms of the transfer eventually reaching a conclusion.
The 25-year-old is new United manager Erik ten Hag's number one summer transfer target.
Ten Hag led training for the first time on Monday with his non-international players.
United are still to make any signings this summer as they await a response from Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, who also has an offer on the table from Brentford.
They are also looking at other positions but signing De Jong is viewed as a priority.
Ten Hag and his players are due to leave for a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on 8 July.
Ideally, the De Jong deal would be completed by then, although there is no deadline being put on the transfer.
Barca need the cash in last year's accounts
Sounds about right with Man U’s transfer policy
Barca need the money that’s the only reason this is going through
Because you know there’ll be another one if it does…
Buying players that don't want to play for you is a terrible idea. They did it with Lukaku as well. You can't just throw money at players and expect them to give 100% if their heart isn't in it. The kid loves Barca - like Messi does, and even he tanked when he was forced to leave because of money.