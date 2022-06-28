Close menu

Frenkie de Jong: Manchester United nearing agreement on £56m deal for Barcelona midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona signed De Jong from Ajax in 2019 for £65m plus add-ons and extended his contract the following year, tying him to the club until 2026

Manchester United have reached a broad agreement over a 65m euro (£56m) fee, plus add-ons, with Barcelona for the Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

However, club sources say the deal is not done and there are still significant issues to work through.

But the development is seen as positive in terms of the transfer eventually reaching a conclusion.

The 25-year-old is new United manager Erik ten Hag's number one summer transfer target.

Ten Hag led training for the first time on Monday with his non-international players.

United are still to make any signings this summer as they await a response from Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, who also has an offer on the table from Brentford.

They are also looking at other positions but signing De Jong is viewed as a priority.

Ten Hag and his players are due to leave for a pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on 8 July.

Ideally, the De Jong deal would be completed by then, although there is no deadline being put on the transfer.

Comments

Join the conversation

199 comments

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 12:56

    Poor guy, wants to stay with Barca and is forced out to a club he doesn’t want to play for…. This is not how you rebuild a squad

    • Reply posted by TravisBickle, today at 13:09

      TravisBickle replied:
      Not sure that's right. From the players' perspective he can't lose, either way he's going to play for one of the five biggest clubs in world football next season. He hasn't thrown his toys out the pram demanding the transfer, but that doesn't mean he doesn't want the transfer. Just that he doesn't mind either way.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 13:04

    Transfer Rule No.1. Never complete a transfer where the player is being forced to leave by his club rather than actually wanting to leave.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 13:17

      Sport Report replied:
      The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on

  • Comment posted by All Clubs All Lives Matter, today at 12:55

    Man Utd still haven't signed de Jong....cut and paste from yesterday, day before, day before that.....
    Nice work.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 13:01

      Sport Report replied:
      same with your comment

  • Comment posted by pauljon76, today at 12:55

    There are still significant issues to work through... like the fact he will be playing for Man Utd

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 13:12

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      "Playing"...

      Is a bit strong...

      Isn't it.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 13:03

    Will he be another resounding success like Van Der Beek?

    • Reply posted by TEXFITS, today at 13:12

      TEXFITS replied:
      They play well together though...

  • Comment posted by viewer, today at 12:57

    Another player whose career will be blighted by a sudden loss of form and class at united before his ultimate sale for a huge loss to a proper club where that form will suddenly re-appear

    • Reply posted by Pegger Sue, today at 13:02

      Pegger Sue replied:
      Rinse, repeat at the "Theatre of Dreams"

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 12:57

    Please say they have reconsidered about including Maguire as part of the deal! Even if it is a season long loan - will take him out of the spotlight and may have the same impact that Smalling has had at Roma!

    • Reply posted by richjgillard, today at 13:03

      richjgillard replied:
      Stalling made an impact because the Italian league is the same level as the English championship,
      Maguire had a poor season but you need to consider the protection he had in front of him. We knew that we would struggle against pace as neither him or Varne are that fast.

  • Comment posted by TEXFITS, today at 13:11

    It'll have to be done by Thurs.
    Barca need the cash in last year's accounts

  • Comment posted by NotYourSay, today at 12:57

    So the news is....that there is no news on it !

    • Reply posted by StandingInTheSun, today at 13:00

      StandingInTheSun replied:
      How is this no news? This is a big update as prior to this no agreement on fee had been reached. Now they’ve agreed on the fee it’s a matter of working out the fine details and presumably the contract with De Jong himself. This is definitely a proper newsworthy update.

  • Comment posted by TravisBickle, today at 12:57

    It's must be a massive relief to Man United fans that there's no downside to slow and prolonged negotiations in football. They were so efficient in securing Sancho, Maguire, Varane, Ten Haag etc etc.

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 12:54

    Sick of hearing about it it’s been going on that long!

    • Reply posted by bailey5000, today at 12:56

      bailey5000 replied:
      Sancho went on for nearly 2 years. Least this has only been a month lol.

  • Comment posted by jamois, today at 13:14

    Will this fella give the united midfield the backbone it has been needing for the past decade? I very much doubt it.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 13:24

      Sport Report replied:
      I once met de Jong.
      Frenkie, do you remember me?

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 13:18

    56 mil for player who doesn’t want to play for them

    Sounds about right with Man U’s transfer policy

    Barca need the money that’s the only reason this is going through

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 13:03

    I'm assuming this will go on for another month, ending with Manchester United either paying way too much for him or they don't get him, and all other quality targets are gone.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 12:57

    Now proudly supporting FC United of Manchester. Join us

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 13:13

      Sport Report replied:
      Isn't pride a sin?

  • Comment posted by DR MY KHADROO, today at 13:10

    I AM A MAN UTD FAN FOR SOME 60 YEARS.NOW I AM FED UP WITH ALL THE CLOWNS ( BOARD OF DIRECTOR ,OWNERS ETC) MANAGING THIS GREAT CLUB.GET THEM OUT .YEAR AFTER YEAR SINCE SAF LEFT,THE SAME RIDICULOUS SAGA. SANCHO LAST SEASON ,NOW DE JONG.FINALLY HE WILL MOST PROBABLY BE SIGNED BY MAN UTD AT AN ASTRONOMICAL FEE AND TURN OUT TO BE A FLOP LIKE MAGUIRE,SANCHO AND OTHERS

    • Reply posted by All Clubs All Lives Matter, today at 13:12

      All Clubs All Lives Matter replied:
      Sorry, I can't hear you...

  • Comment posted by PaulC, today at 13:04

    Frenkie ...........run for the hills

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 13:55

    Richard Arnold to Frenkie De Jong;

    "If you come to Utd we will ..
    + TRIPLE your wages!
    + give you a team of lawyers - say bye-bye to laws both at home & abroad!
    + offshore tax dodging schemes!
    + push your socials!
    + free visit to the club museum (aka old trafford)
    + rendition of GGMU by mick hucknell!
    + signed photo of Frank Sidebottom!
    + free trip to europe every other thursday (ends november)"

    • Reply posted by mc1805, today at 14:00

      mc1805 replied:
      You can see why he's taking his time to decide .. tough decision.

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 13:13

    Still no word that the offer of 10 million euro for Periera is accepted. This is crazy. Got to get unnecessary squad players ou - fast.

    • Reply posted by sickbeggar, today at 13:17

      sickbeggar replied:
      I couldn't believe Fulham offering that much. ManU probably want double that😂

  • Comment posted by JoolzMF, today at 13:01

    Will there be a HYS if the deal doesn’t go through?
    Because you know there’ll be another one if it does…

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 13:05

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      One for the medical, one for his house hunting, another couple at least on how he'll change Manchester United, one for walking his dog...

