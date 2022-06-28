Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Adam Montgomery ended last season on loan to Aberdeen

Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery has joined St Johnstone on loan until January.

The Livingston-born 19-year-old finished last season on loan to Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is seeking cover because of injuries to Tony Gallacher and Callum Booth.

Academy product Montgomery played 15 times for Celtic, six of them starts, last season after making his first-team debut in May 2021.

After switching to Pittodrie in January, he made seven appearances, four of them starts, for the Dons.

"This is a big opportunity for me and I will be giving it my all every day," he told the Saints' website.

