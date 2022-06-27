Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Sweeney was part of an Exeter defence that kept 19 clean sheets last season

Exeter City defender Pierce Sweeney has signed a new deal to stay with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old is in his second spell with the Grecians having re-signed last summer less than a month after leaving to join Swindon Town.

The Irish centre-back previously spent five seasons with the club after joining from Reading in August 2016.

Sweeney was a mainstay of Exeter's defence last season, playing 49 times as they won promotion to League One.

"I'm really happy to extend my stay here longer," Sweeney told the club website external-link .

"I was due up at the end of this season but I've been rewarded. To go into a League One season after the really successful season last year, with an extra year on top as well, is really really pleasing for me."