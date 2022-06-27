Close menu

Pierce Sweeney: Exeter City centre-back to stay until 2024

Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Exeter centre-back Pierce Sweeney
Sweeney was part of an Exeter defence that kept 19 clean sheets last season

Exeter City defender Pierce Sweeney has signed a new deal to stay with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 27-year-old is in his second spell with the Grecians having re-signed last summer less than a month after leaving to join Swindon Town.

The Irish centre-back previously spent five seasons with the club after joining from Reading in August 2016.

Sweeney was a mainstay of Exeter's defence last season, playing 49 times as they won promotion to League One.

"I'm really happy to extend my stay here longer," Sweeney told the club websiteexternal-link.

"I was due up at the end of this season but I've been rewarded. To go into a League One season after the really successful season last year, with an extra year on top as well, is really really pleasing for me."

