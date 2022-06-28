Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Wing-back Miller was part of the Rotherham side that won promotion to the Championship last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed wing-back Mickel Miller on a two-year deal after his release from Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old joined Rotherham in 2020 and made 30 appearances for the club during the last campaign.

He scored four goals as the club won promotion to the Championship.

Miller began his career playing non-league football and also spent two-and-a-half years with Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership before joining Rotherham.

Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher said external-link Miller "will bring pace, energy and directness to our left-hand side and I am sure the fans will take to him also when they see how hard he works for the team."

Miller's signing comes after left wing-back George Cooper left the club by mutual consent and subsequently joined National League side Chesterfield.

The 25-year-old first signed for Argyle on loan in 2019 before making the move permanent the following year. He made 51 appearances for the club.

