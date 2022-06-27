Last updated on .From the section Football

Fernandinho won 13 trophies in nine years at Manchester City

Former Manchester City captain Fernandinho has re-signed for Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, the club where he started his career.

The 37-year-old former Brazil player said he had offers from several clubs but was "fulfilling a personal wish to wear the Athletico shirt again".

Fernandinho left City at the end of the 2021-22 season after nine years.

The five-time Premier League winner returns to Athletico 17 years after leaving them for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Athletico are managed by former Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari.

"We had numerous proposals, from several different clubs, from Brazil and abroad," said Fernandinho.

"But the most sensible decision was to return home and try to deliver my best here at Athletico now.

"Establish a brand that will end my career playing for just three clubs: two in Europe and one in Brazil. I'm very happy, I thank my family, which has always supported me in this decision.

"Not only my heart, but all of us ended up speaking louder at that moment."