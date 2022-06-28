Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Matty Daly has played in the Premier League

Huddersfield Town have loaned Matty Daly to Harrogate Town on a season-long basis for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 21-year-old has made 48 senior appearances, including two in the Premier League for his parent club.

Daly spent time on loan at Harrogate's League Two rivals Bradford City and Hartlepool United last season, where he scored eight goals in 39 games.

"Matty is a really aware footballer in terms of where the space is," boss Simon Weaver said.

"He knows where he can receive the ball in dangerous areas and then go and hurt teams.

"He hurt us big time when he played for Hartlepool last year and is very capable of doing that to other teams."

