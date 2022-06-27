Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Harry Boyes played 36 times for Solihull Moors last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion to the EFL for the first time

Sheffield United wing-back Harry Boyes has joined newly-promoted League One side Forest Green Rovers on a season-long loan.

The left-sided 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Solihull Moors, helping the club reach the National League promotion final.

Boyes' move comes after he agreed a new three-year deal at Bramall Lane.

"It's my first opportunity to play in the EFL, which will be a great new challenge," Boyes said.

"I was in the National League with Solihull last season and we did very well.

"I know Ian (Burchnall, Forest Green manager) quite well too after playing against his sides a few times and his style of play suits me so I'm looking forward to that," he told the club website.

Forest Green will start the new season with a trip to Bristol Rovers, who were also promoted from League Two in 2021-22.

"He was a stand-out player in the team of the season last year and he has an outstanding year with Solihull," added Rovers boss Burchnall.

"Sheffield United rate him really highly and this is the next step in his development.

"We feel that he's more than capable of making the step up, he can add a lot to the quality of the team, great on the ball and technically a very gifted player"

