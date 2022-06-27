Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Connor Ripley lists Oldham, Motherwell and Middlesbrough among his former clubs

Morecambe have signed goalkeeper Connor Ripley on a one-year deal after his release by Preston North End.

The 29-year-old spent three and a half years at Deepdale but only played 10 games, while he featured nine times on emergency loan at Salford last term.

Ripley, the son of ex-Blackburn and Middlesbrough winger Stuart, lists Oldham Athletic, Motherwell and Boro among his former clubs.

"Morecambe have pushed the boat a bit more for me," Ripley said. external-link

"That was one of the main reasons why I signed, they made it easier for me to sign as they were the ones that made me feel wanted."

Boss Derek Adams added: "Connor comes into to the club following a three-year spell at Preston North End, he will provide stern competition to Adam Smith and Andre da Silva Mendes."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.