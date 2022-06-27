Wales manager Gemma Grainger (right) takes a break from training in the Spanish sun to speak to young goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel

International friendly: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia Date: Tuesday, 28 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Watch & listen live on iPlayer, BBC Sport online, Cymru Fyw and BBC Radio Wales medium wave

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has been comparing notes with men's counterpart Robert Page as she plots her team's path to a first major tournament.

Page's side secured their place at the men's World Cup later this year thanks to play-off victory over Ukraine earlier this month.

Grainger says she and Page are in regular contact as Wales' women look to follow suit.

"Rob and I have got a really good relationship," Grainger said.

"In the last [men's] camp, I was in the camp and we talked about what he was preparing for. He is very open to sharing whatever that is and vice versa really.

"Being in and around Rob, the mentality he has, and even the players - we were training in the Vale last week and some of the men's players were around.

"It's a very natural environment for the men's and women's teams to interact. I think that is role-modelled by Rob and I because we are very much supporting each other."

The Ukraine win means Wales men will go to the World Cup in Qatar, 64 years since the nation's sole previous appearance at football's biggest tournament.

Wales have never reached a women's major competition, but are in contention for a place at next year's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand, with two regular qualifying games to come.

Wales are second in Group I - behind a France side who have already secured top spot - ahead of a trip to fourth-placed Greece on 2 September and a home game against Slovenia four days later.

Slovenia currently trail Wales by two points in third, meaning their trip to Cardiff could decide which country heads into the World Cup play-offs.

"We have put ourselves in the position where we control what happens in September. We always wanted that," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

"We are excited, not just for this, but by how the team are progressing."

Wales' final preparation game ahead of Greece comes on Tuesday night, when they play a friendly against New Zealand in Pinatar, Spain (18:00 BST).

New Zealand qualify automatically for the World Cup as co-hosts, though they have managed only one victory - plus one success on penalties after a draw with Belgium in the Algarve Cup - since losing 1-0 to Wales in a friendly in Cardiff in June 2019.

Ranked 22nd in the world - nine places above Wales - the Kiwis were beaten 2-0 by Norway in Oslo last Saturday, their fifth defeat in six games in 2022.

"It's not [about] the end result [against New Zealand]," said Wales captain Sophie Ingle.

"Obviously we'd love to win, but we are working on things for September and hopefully some of the strengths New Zealand have are the same as Slovenia's, so we can link the game-plans up."

Wales' spell of warm-weather training in Spain is their final gathering before their key September qualifiers

Wales are without their most-capped player, midfielder Jess Fishlock, after she was left out of the squad for a week-long stay in Spain because of her hectic schedule with club side OL Reign.

But Grainger says all her other players are fit for the New Zealand game, in which Angharad James could win her 98th cap.

Grainger says she will use all six available substitutes as part of a push to increase depth ahead of the two key qualifiers.

"We know we are in a good position," said Chelsea midfielder Ingle. "The last game will be at home and hopefully that will be in our favour, but obviously we have to go to Greece first and get the job done out there.

"There is [excitement], especially after the men qualifying. I know myself, watching that I was getting goose bumps and screaming at the telly.

"Seeing how much it meant to them - we are kind of on the same journey and that's what we want to do.

"We want to follow in their footsteps and put Welsh women's football on the map."