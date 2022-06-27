Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying - Group A
GeorgiaGeorgia0R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland9

Women's World Cup qualifying: Republic of Ireland put nine past Georgia to boost play-off hopes

Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

McCabe poses with the match ball
McCabe's hat-trick helped the Republic earn another easy win over Georgia

Katie McCabe scored a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland boosted their World Cup play-off hopes with an emphatic 9-0 win over Georgia in Gori.

Arsenal's McCabe struck twice in the first half with Niamh Fahey and Megan Connolly also on target before the break.

Louise Quinn (2), McCabe, Abbie Larkin and Denise O'Sullivan netted in the second half to complete the rout.

The Republic move second in Group A, a point ahead of Finland.

Both sides have two games remaining with Finland set to visit Dublin on 1 September.

While the Republic were unable to eclipse their record-breaking 11-goal haul against Georgia in November, it was another fruitful evening for Vera Pauw's side, who are aiming to become the first Irish women's team to qualify for a major tournament.

The tone was set early on as captain McCabe lashed a ferocious strike home after being picked out by O'Sullivan.

Fahey celebrates with Quinn after scoring her first international goal
Fahey (left) marked her 104th cap with her first international goal

Niamh Fahey doubled the visitors' lead after 13 minutes with her first international goal on her 104th cap before Connolly added a third five minutes later.

McCabe netted her second on the stroke of half-time, but even after having put the result beyond doubt, the Republic refused to relent as Quinn headed a Connolly cross past Georgia keeper Tatia Gabunia.

Quinn headed her second before McCabe completed her treble with a neat finish 15 minutes from time as the Irish heaped the misery on a Georgian side who have now conceded 50 goals in this campaign.

Substitute Abbie Larkin struck her first international goal before O'Sullivan wrapped up another hugely convincing Irish victory in added time as the Republic equalled their biggest-ever away win.

Having leapfrogged Finland, the Republic will seal a play-off spot behind group winners Sweden with three points against the Finns in Dublin.

Line-ups

Georgia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Gabunia
  • 4Chkhartishvili
  • 5Kvelidze
  • 21Kalandadze
  • 6Danelia
  • 7BakradzeSubstituted forKhaburdzaniaat 45'minutesSubstituted forAlelishviliat 89'minutes
  • 3PasikashviliBooked at 85mins
  • 11DaneliaSubstituted forGujabidzeat 61'minutes
  • 20Tchkonia
  • 8ChichinadzeBooked at 10minsSubstituted forGotsiridzeat 83'minutes
  • 10Cheminava

Substitutes

  • 1Sukhashvili
  • 2Alelishvili
  • 9Khaburdzania
  • 13Jojua
  • 14Jgushia
  • 15Tsulaia
  • 16Kapanadze
  • 18Minadze
  • 19Gotsiridze
  • 22Tabagari
  • 23Gujabidze

R. of Ireland

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Brosnan
  • 5Fahey
  • 4Quinn
  • 7Caldwell
  • 14PayneBooked at 48minsSubstituted forQuinnat 61'minutes
  • 6Connolly
  • 8LittlejohnSubstituted forAggat 61'minutes
  • 11McCabe
  • 2Ziu
  • 9BarrettSubstituted forLarkinat 61'minutes
  • 10O'Sullivan

Substitutes

  • 3Mustaki
  • 12Noonan
  • 13O'Gorman
  • 15Quinn
  • 16Moloney
  • 17Agg
  • 18O'Riordan
  • 19McLaughlin
  • 20O'Mahony
  • 21Grant
  • 22Larkin
  • 23Walsh
Referee:
Melis Özçigdem

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 9.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 9.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 9. Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia Women. Ia Alelishvili replaces Irina Khaburdzania.

  5. Booking

    Nino Pasikashvili (Georgia Women) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia Women. Megi Gotsiridze replaces Lela Chichinadze.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 8. Abbie Larkin (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Ziu.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 7. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 6. Louise Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Abbie Larkin replaces Amber Barrett.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Lily Agg replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia Women. Nino Gujabidze replaces Mariam Danelia.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Lucy Quinn replaces Heather Payne.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 5. Louise Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.

  15. Booking

    Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia Women. Irina Khaburdzania replaces Teona Bakradze.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 4.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 4.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 4. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 3. Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden76102722519
2R. of Ireland63212442011
3Finland6312146810
4Slovakia612358-35
5Georgia7007050-500

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66004504518
2Scotland74121613313
3Hungary6303191459
4Ukraine5113715-84
5Faroe Islands6006247-450

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland65011921715
2Netherlands64202732414
3Belarus5212710-37
4Czech Republic6123121025
5Cyprus7016242-401

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England88006806824
2Austria86114053519
3Northern Ireland841331141713
4Luxembourg8305833-259
5North Macedonia8107750-433
6Latvia8107557-523

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77003513421
2Bos-Herze7313816-810
3Montenegro6303810-29
4Malta6114415-114
5Azerbaijan6105215-133
6Football Union of Russia00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway87104123922
2Belgium86114964319
3Poland84221981114
4Albania83141323-1010
5Kosovo8116627-214
6Armenia8008062-620

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy87013022821
2Switzerland86112742319
3Romania8512148616
4Croatia8215516-117
5Lithuania7115526-214
6Moldova7007025-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013653121
2Serbia860223121118
3Portugal85122081216
4Turkey8314919-1010
5Israel8206523-186
6Bulgaria8008127-260

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France88004033724
2Wales85122151616
3Slovenia84221961314
4Greece84131122-1113
5Kazakhstan7007226-240
6Estonia7007132-310
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

