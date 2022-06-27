Match ends, Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 9.
Katie McCabe scored a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland boosted their World Cup play-off hopes with an emphatic 9-0 win over Georgia in Gori.
Arsenal's McCabe struck twice in the first half with Niamh Fahey and Megan Connolly also on target before the break.
Louise Quinn (2), McCabe, Abbie Larkin and Denise O'Sullivan netted in the second half to complete the rout.
The Republic move second in Group A, a point ahead of Finland.
Both sides have two games remaining with Finland set to visit Dublin on 1 September.
While the Republic were unable to eclipse their record-breaking 11-goal haul against Georgia in November, it was another fruitful evening for Vera Pauw's side, who are aiming to become the first Irish women's team to qualify for a major tournament.
The tone was set early on as captain McCabe lashed a ferocious strike home after being picked out by O'Sullivan.
Niamh Fahey doubled the visitors' lead after 13 minutes with her first international goal on her 104th cap before Connolly added a third five minutes later.
McCabe netted her second on the stroke of half-time, but even after having put the result beyond doubt, the Republic refused to relent as Quinn headed a Connolly cross past Georgia keeper Tatia Gabunia.
Quinn headed her second before McCabe completed her treble with a neat finish 15 minutes from time as the Irish heaped the misery on a Georgian side who have now conceded 50 goals in this campaign.
Substitute Abbie Larkin struck her first international goal before O'Sullivan wrapped up another hugely convincing Irish victory in added time as the Republic equalled their biggest-ever away win.
Having leapfrogged Finland, the Republic will seal a play-off spot behind group winners Sweden with three points against the Finns in Dublin.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Gabunia
- 4Chkhartishvili
- 5Kvelidze
- 21Kalandadze
- 6Danelia
- 7BakradzeSubstituted forKhaburdzaniaat 45'minutesSubstituted forAlelishviliat 89'minutes
- 3PasikashviliBooked at 85mins
- 11DaneliaSubstituted forGujabidzeat 61'minutes
- 20Tchkonia
- 8ChichinadzeBooked at 10minsSubstituted forGotsiridzeat 83'minutes
- 10Cheminava
Substitutes
- 1Sukhashvili
- 2Alelishvili
- 9Khaburdzania
- 13Jojua
- 14Jgushia
- 15Tsulaia
- 16Kapanadze
- 18Minadze
- 19Gotsiridze
- 22Tabagari
- 23Gujabidze
R. of Ireland
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Brosnan
- 5Fahey
- 4Quinn
- 7Caldwell
- 14PayneBooked at 48minsSubstituted forQuinnat 61'minutes
- 6Connolly
- 8LittlejohnSubstituted forAggat 61'minutes
- 11McCabe
- 2Ziu
- 9BarrettSubstituted forLarkinat 61'minutes
- 10O'Sullivan
Substitutes
- 3Mustaki
- 12Noonan
- 13O'Gorman
- 15Quinn
- 16Moloney
- 17Agg
- 18O'Riordan
- 19McLaughlin
- 20O'Mahony
- 21Grant
- 22Larkin
- 23Walsh
- Referee:
- Melis Özçigdem
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 9.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 9. Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Quinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia Women. Ia Alelishvili replaces Irina Khaburdzania.
Booking
Nino Pasikashvili (Georgia Women) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia Women. Megi Gotsiridze replaces Lela Chichinadze.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 8. Abbie Larkin (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Ziu.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 7. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 6. Louise Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Abbie Larkin replaces Amber Barrett.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Lily Agg replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia Women. Nino Gujabidze replaces Mariam Danelia.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Lucy Quinn replaces Heather Payne.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 5. Louise Quinn (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.
Booking
Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia Women. Irina Khaburdzania replaces Teona Bakradze.
Second Half
Second Half begins Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 4.
Half Time
First Half ends, Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 4.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 4. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Megan Connolly.
Goal!
Goal! Georgia Women 0, Republic of Ireland Women 3. Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.