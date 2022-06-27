Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

McCabe's hat-trick helped the Republic earn another easy win over Georgia

Katie McCabe scored a hat-trick as the Republic of Ireland boosted their World Cup play-off hopes with an emphatic 9-0 win over Georgia in Gori.

Arsenal's McCabe struck twice in the first half with Niamh Fahey and Megan Connolly also on target before the break.

Louise Quinn (2), McCabe, Abbie Larkin and Denise O'Sullivan netted in the second half to complete the rout.

The Republic move second in Group A, a point ahead of Finland.

Both sides have two games remaining with Finland set to visit Dublin on 1 September.

While the Republic were unable to eclipse their record-breaking 11-goal haul against Georgia in November, it was another fruitful evening for Vera Pauw's side, who are aiming to become the first Irish women's team to qualify for a major tournament.

The tone was set early on as captain McCabe lashed a ferocious strike home after being picked out by O'Sullivan.

Fahey (left) marked her 104th cap with her first international goal

Niamh Fahey doubled the visitors' lead after 13 minutes with her first international goal on her 104th cap before Connolly added a third five minutes later.

McCabe netted her second on the stroke of half-time, but even after having put the result beyond doubt, the Republic refused to relent as Quinn headed a Connolly cross past Georgia keeper Tatia Gabunia.

Quinn headed her second before McCabe completed her treble with a neat finish 15 minutes from time as the Irish heaped the misery on a Georgian side who have now conceded 50 goals in this campaign.

Substitute Abbie Larkin struck her first international goal before O'Sullivan wrapped up another hugely convincing Irish victory in added time as the Republic equalled their biggest-ever away win.

Having leapfrogged Finland, the Republic will seal a play-off spot behind group winners Sweden with three points against the Finns in Dublin.