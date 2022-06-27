Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Scott Kashket began his sporting career playing futsal for Maccabi GB

Gillingham have signed former Wycombe and Crewe Alexandra striker Scott Kashket ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old was a member of the Wycombe squad that won promotion to the Championship in 2020.

He joined Crewe in the summer of 2021 but was released after scoring one goal in 19 appearances last season.

Kashket is the fourth summer signing by Gills boss Neil Harris, following the arrivals of Will Wright, Shaun Williams and Dominic Jefferies.

Details of his contract have not been disclosed.

