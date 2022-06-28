Last updated on .From the section England

England fought back to beat Italy and seal a place in Friday's European Under-19 Championship final in a dramatic semi-final in Slovakia.

The Young Lions fell behind to Fabio Miretti's penalty after Brooke Norton-Cuffy's foul on the Juventus player.

Substitute Alex Scott equalised from a corner before Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah headed the winner.

England will face the winners of the second semi-final between France and Israel, which kicks-offs at 19:00 BST.

In an action-packed game in Senec, both keepers made excellent saves as England and Italy carved out 25 chances between them.

England captain Harvey Vale was denied a first-half equaliser by Sebastiano Desplanches' outstanding stop from the Chelsea player's deflected attempt.

At 1-1, AC Milan's Desplanches produced another excellent save to keep out substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens while Brentford keeper Matthew Cox, at the other end, spread himself to thwart Tommaso Baldanzi.

Deep into seven minutes of stoppage time, Cox pushed Miretti's long-distance attempt over the bar before England could celebrate reaching their first Euro Under-19 final since 2017.

England have won four games out of four at the 2022 Euro Under-19 Championships, scoring nine times and conceding once

Young Lions show character

This is a generation of players that hopes to feature for the senior England team at the 2026 World Cup.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate sent a good luck message to the squad before this match and will no doubt be watching Friday's final with more than a passing interest.

When England last won this tournament five years ago, keeper Aaron Ramsdale and midfielder Mason Mount - now regulars in Southgate's squad - were playing for Keith Downing's side.

England last won the European Under-19 Championship in 2017

The future looks bright thanks to the likes of Harvey Vale, Carney Chukwuemeka and Alfie Devine.

Chelsea's Vale captained the Young Lions against Italy and it was his corner that led to Quansah scoring the dramatic winner eight minutes from the end of normal time.

Midfielder Chukwuemeka has followed up his impressive breakthrough season at Aston Villa by shining in Slovakia, while Devine's set-pieces always proved dangerous.

England Under-19 boss Ian Foster celebrates after the Young Lions book their place in Friday's final

This is a squad bursting with talent and full of hard work, but under-19s boss Ian Foster knows there is no room for complacency.

England made a nervous start and Italy took full advantage before the Young Lions showed character to turn it around in the second half.

A triple change shortly before the 60-minute mark saw Scott, Bynoe-Gittens and Daniel Oyegoke come on and make important contributions.

The full-time whistle was greeted with a roar from England's players, management team and backroom staff.