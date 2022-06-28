Close menu
Euro Under-19 Championship
England U19England U192Italy U19Italy U191

England U19 2-1 Italy U19: Young Lions book place in European Under-19 Championship final

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments195

England fought back to beat Italy and seal a place in Friday's European Under-19 Championship final in a dramatic semi-final in Slovakia.

The Young Lions fell behind to Fabio Miretti's penalty after Brooke Norton-Cuffy's foul on the Juventus player.

Substitute Alex Scott equalised from a corner before Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah headed the winner.

England will face the winners of the second semi-final between France and Israel, which kicks-offs at 19:00 BST.

In an action-packed game in Senec, both keepers made excellent saves as England and Italy carved out 25 chances between them.

England captain Harvey Vale was denied a first-half equaliser by Sebastiano Desplanches' outstanding stop from the Chelsea player's deflected attempt.

At 1-1, AC Milan's Desplanches produced another excellent save to keep out substitute Jamie Bynoe-Gittens while Brentford keeper Matthew Cox, at the other end, spread himself to thwart Tommaso Baldanzi.

Deep into seven minutes of stoppage time, Cox pushed Miretti's long-distance attempt over the bar before England could celebrate reaching their first Euro Under-19 final since 2017.

England's players celebrate scoring against Italy in the European Under-19 Championship semi-final
England have won four games out of four at the 2022 Euro Under-19 Championships, scoring nine times and conceding once

Young Lions show character

This is a generation of players that hopes to feature for the senior England team at the 2026 World Cup.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate sent a good luck message to the squad before this match and will no doubt be watching Friday's final with more than a passing interest.

When England last won this tournament five years ago, keeper Aaron Ramsdale and midfielder Mason Mount - now regulars in Southgate's squad - were playing for Keith Downing's side.

England's players celebrate scoring against Italy in the European Under-19 Championship semi-final
England last won the European Under-19 Championship in 2017

The future looks bright thanks to the likes of Harvey Vale, Carney Chukwuemeka and Alfie Devine.

Chelsea's Vale captained the Young Lions against Italy and it was his corner that led to Quansah scoring the dramatic winner eight minutes from the end of normal time.

Midfielder Chukwuemeka has followed up his impressive breakthrough season at Aston Villa by shining in Slovakia, while Devine's set-pieces always proved dangerous.

England Under-19 boss Ian Foster reacts after his side's win over Italy
England Under-19 boss Ian Foster celebrates after the Young Lions book their place in Friday's final

This is a squad bursting with talent and full of hard work, but under-19s boss Ian Foster knows there is no room for complacency.

England made a nervous start and Italy took full advantage before the Young Lions showed character to turn it around in the second half.

A triple change shortly before the 60-minute mark saw Scott, Bynoe-Gittens and Daniel Oyegoke come on and make important contributions.

The full-time whistle was greeted with a roar from England's players, management team and backroom staff.

Line-ups

England U19

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cox
  • 6Quansah
  • 5Edwards
  • 3Doyle
  • 2Norton-CuffySubstituted forOyegokeat 56'minutes
  • 4IroegbunamBooked at 3minsSubstituted forScottat 56'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Chukwuemeka
  • 11Vale
  • 7DevineBooked at 84mins
  • 9ScarlettSubstituted forJebbisonat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10A RamseySubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 57'minutesSubstituted forChambersat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Oyegoke
  • 13Sharman-Lowe
  • 14Scott
  • 15Chambers
  • 16Humphreys
  • 17Iling-Junior
  • 18Bynoe-Gittens
  • 19Delap
  • 20Jebbison

Italy U19

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1DesplanchesBooked at 36mins
  • 3TuricchiaSubstituted forMulazziat 63'minutes
  • 5GhilardiBooked at 61mins
  • 4CoppolaBooked at 75mins
  • 6GiovaneSubstituted forFontanarosaat 73'minutes
  • 7FabbianSubstituted forBaldanziat 72'minutes
  • 16FaticantiBooked at 65minsSubstituted forFazziniat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Casadei
  • 10MirettiBooked at 90mins
  • 11NastiBooked at 90mins
  • 9AmbrosinoSubstituted forVolpatoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Stivanello
  • 12Zacchi
  • 13Terracciano
  • 15Fontanarosa
  • 17Mulazzi
  • 18Baldanzi
  • 19Fazzini
  • 21Degli Innocenti
  • 23Volpato
Referee:
Goga Kikacheishvili

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U19Away TeamItaly U19
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home13
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away21

Comments

Join the conversation

195 comments

  • Comment posted by JPG, today at 18:42

    Well done England, great game..Come on BBC, show the final on BBC 2 on Friday!!

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 18:55

      steve replied:
      Won't happen as bbc will not remove Wimbledon from the tv

  • Comment posted by Varg157, today at 19:03

    Some real glass half empty people in these comments lol. This is a good thing, just be pleased for them. Well done boys.

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 21:47

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      That’s all comments across all sports. People have become really negative and hateful recently.
      They disbanded 606 back in the day because people started to ruin it with their hatefulness. Kinda hope they stop comments sections, let the trolls go back to under their caves.

  • Comment posted by Just browsing, today at 18:31

    Just so encouraging for English football!

    Can’t wait for the final.

    Win or lose … They should be proud to have made it this far 👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Kev, today at 19:56

      Kev replied:
      Until we lose in the final (again).

  • Comment posted by hoaxey, today at 18:22

    Well done lads!

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 18:43

    I thought England fully deserved the win.What i liked is most players looked to pass forward.I do think a lot of these players will have that coached out of them.Just look at the first team Backwards and sideways passing.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:47

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Yawn.

  • Comment posted by Joe Felix, today at 18:29

    Young lions and dat! On a serious note it looks like we have more decent talent coming through.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 18:30

    Alfie Devine has been England's player of the tournament so far. His awareness and decision making are very intelligent.

    • Reply posted by dier - 1558, today at 18:33

      dier - 1558 replied:
      Agreed, Al_Bundy, another Foden in the making !.

  • Comment posted by fieryjackdaw, today at 18:28

    Brilliant performance. Well done lads. Now for the final. Show the senior team how it's done.

  • Comment posted by Thompson Family, today at 18:27

    Great Scott!
    Glad we have him signed long term (three years I think). And, he is happy at the club.
    Awesome belief and resilience from the team, such strength in depth.
    Good luck for the final on Friday.

    • Reply posted by Watts, today at 20:10

      Watts replied:
      Top quality performance again, and no premier league ego, match time in the competitive Championship there for all to see,

  • Comment posted by Monty Burns, today at 18:27

    more impressive tournament stuff from the English keep it up lads😎😁

  • Comment posted by LockStockBringo, today at 18:22

    Well done lads! Go and do yourselves proud in the final.

  • Comment posted by Kaysara, today at 19:12

    Well done young men and great the way you played the Italians at there own game,brilliant result

  • Comment posted by Ali, today at 18:33

    Well done them! At least one England team are doing well! Very promising for the future.

    • Reply posted by bbcisdire, today at 18:56

      bbcisdire replied:
      Why? Gareth Southgate is not involved. Let him loose and see instant deterioration with his 6 0 3 1 formation

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 18:32

    Well done lads, showed great fighting spirit today.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 18:28

    Great stuff.

    Best of luck in the Final - fingers crossed you go one stage further than the Senior team could manage at the Euro's.

  • Comment posted by Greg W, today at 20:28

    The goalie for England looks brilliant. Cox of Brentford

  • Comment posted by Tommy, today at 20:08

    Why did the Italian goalie only get a yellow for that foul? I definitely think he was the last man

    • Reply posted by PTD, today at 21:15

      PTD replied:
      Totally agree.. though I did laugh when the ref blew the whistle for full time just as one englnd player had wiped out one of theirs

  • Comment posted by Nick Beard, today at 19:58

    Interesting that the media talk about the EPl youngsters but virtually zilch about the Peterborough CB and Scott (it doesn't suit the narrative). Scott is so much more mature as a footballer than the rest of the team. Cannot understand how he didn't start but alls well...

    • Reply posted by rootedrecords, today at 22:15

      rootedrecords replied:
      Totally agree - Scott of Bristol City was absolutely superb

  • Comment posted by Pelesfoot, today at 19:03

    Well done lads

  • Comment posted by derek, today at 20:05

    Scott from Guernsey very well done

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th June 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U19330011299
2Italy U19320145-16
3Slovakia U19310216-53
4Romania U19300325-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U1933007079
2Israel U1931116514
3Austria U19310258-33
4Serbia U19301249-51
View full Euro Under-19 Championship tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport