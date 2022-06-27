Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Exeter have agreed to mutually terminate Ray's contract at St James Park to enable him to join Barrow

Defender George Ray has joined Barrow on a two-year deal from Exeter City.

The 28-year-old was a feature of the Exeter side last season before contracting Covid in December and his replacement kept him out of the team, prompting a loan move to Leyton Orient.

He made nine appearances for the east London club in February and March.

Ray came through the academy at Crewe and made 152 appearances for the club from 2011 until 2019 before leaving for Tranmere and then to the south west.

He made 23 appearances for the Grecians after joining last summer.

Ray becomes the latest signing for Pete Wild, who was appointed Barrow manager at the end of May.

They begin their third successive season in League Two at newly-promoted Stockport on 30 July.

