Tashan Oakley-Boothe has played 18 league games for Stoke, four from the start

Lincoln City have signed midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe from Championship club Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has made 23 senior appearances for the Potters, but none since March of last year, after coming through the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

He was previously a member of England's 2017 Under-17 World Cup-winning squad.

"It's a great opportunity for me to play games. The style of football here is attractive to me, and suits me as a player," he told the Imps website. external-link

The move reunites him with defender TJ Eyoma, who was in the Spurs academy at the same time.

"TJ and I have known each other since primary school and we've been close ever since - we went to the same secondary school and played for Tottenham and England together. He spoke so highly of the club so it was a no brainer for me to come," Oakley-Boothe added.

He is the third summer signing by Lincoln, following Paudie O'Connor and Charles Vernam.

"He is an all-round midfielder with fantastic technical ability and athleticism who can play a massive role for us this season," head coach Mark Kennedy said.

