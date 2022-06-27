Tashan Oakley-Boothe: Lincoln sign Stoke City midfielder on season-long loan
Lincoln City have signed midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe from Championship club Stoke City on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old has made 23 senior appearances for the Potters, but none since March of last year, after coming through the Tottenham Hotspur academy.
He was previously a member of England's 2017 Under-17 World Cup-winning squad.
"It's a great opportunity for me to play games. The style of football here is attractive to me, and suits me as a player," he told the Imps website.
The move reunites him with defender TJ Eyoma, who was in the Spurs academy at the same time.
"TJ and I have known each other since primary school and we've been close ever since - we went to the same secondary school and played for Tottenham and England together. He spoke so highly of the club so it was a no brainer for me to come," Oakley-Boothe added.
He is the third summer signing by Lincoln, following Paudie O'Connor and Charles Vernam.
"He is an all-round midfielder with fantastic technical ability and athleticism who can play a massive role for us this season," head coach Mark Kennedy said.
