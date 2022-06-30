Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Coventry United captain Katie Wilkinson led player discussions with the PFA for support in January

Coventry United are going to move to a part-time set-up with the club facing further financial concerns.

It is understood the club had meetings with potential buyers this week to get the financial support which would have maintained their full-time status.

The Women's Championship club were saved from liquidation by West Midlands businessman Lewis Taylor in January.

Players and staff were first informed of the situation last week and were given an update on Thursday.

Coventry, who were given a 10-point deduction last season after entering voluntary liquidation, are believed to be taking these steps for the coming season in order to build a more stable structure for the future.

The club, who completed an incredible escape from relegation in the Women's Championship with a 97th-minute winner over Watford on the final day of last season, turned professional before the 2021-22 season.

Players and staff in contract while the talks with potential buyers took place were still paid their full wages.

However, there are at least four players currently operating on full-time salaries - including captain Katie Wilkinson - that might have to leave the club in order to protect the wage bill, while members of staff may also choose to leave.

Coventry United, founded in 2013, are still expected to compete in the Women's Championship next season.