Cheltenham Town have promoted first-team coach Wade Elliott to head coach following the departure of Michael Duff to Barnsley.

Elliott has signed a two-year deal with the League One club.

The former midfielder joined the Robins' coaching staff in 2020 and helped steer them to a highest-ever finish of 14th in League One last year.

The 43-year-old played for Bournemouth, Burnley, Birmingham City and Bristol City during his playing career.

