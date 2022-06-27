Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Heart of Midlothian have added the "dynamism and guile" of Jorge Grant to their squad from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

Grant made 29 appearances, 24 of them starts, as Peterborough were relegated from the Championship last season.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: "He's an experienced player who will bring dynamism and guile in the final third."

Grant, who has joined up with his new team-mates at the club's pre-season training camp in Spain, becomes Hearts' fifth signing of the summer window.

"The squad is starting to take shape, but we're not finished yet and I hope that in the weeks ahead we can continue to add quality to it," Neilson told his club website.

Grant began his senior career with Nottingham Forest before joining Lincoln in 2019 following loans spells with Notts County, Luton Town and Mansfield Town but was transfer listed by Peterborough after their return to League One.

Sporting director Joe Savage said "really talented" Grant, who signed for Peterborough from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee last summer, had been a long-term target.

