Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Jesse Lingard's contract at Manchester United expires next month

West Ham have made departing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard an offer to return to the London Stadium.

The 29-year-old officially becomes a free agent on 1 July when his contract expires at Old Trafford.

Lingard had a successful time on loan with the Hammers at the end of the 2020-21 season and scored nine goals in 16 Premier League starts.

But he was denied another loan spell in January as United refused to deal with a rival for a European place.

Meanwhile, West Ham are set to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris St-Germain.

Terms have been agreed with the French Ligue 1 champions for Areola, who spent last season on loan with the Hammers and will cost around £10.5m.

Areola impressed last term when he was in goal throughout West Ham's run to the Europa League semi-final, where they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is anticipated the 29-year-old will battle for the number one slot with established first-choice Lucasz Fabianski, who signed a one-year contract extension in May.

It is the start of what is promising to be a busy period for the Hammers, who are flying to Scotland on Monday for their pre-season training camp at St Andrews.

The club will learn their Europa Conference League play-off opponents when the draw is made by UEFA on 1 August.