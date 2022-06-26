Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Ebiowei made 16 Championship appearances last season

Derby County winger Malcolm Ebiowei has agreed to join Crystal Palace on a five-year deal on 1 July.

The 18-year-old's contract at the League One club expires on 30 June.

Having signed for Derby in September 2021, he made his first-team debut in February 2022 and played 16 games in the Championship last season.

Ebiowei, who scored his first professional goal in April, said: "I'm incredibly excited about the prospect of joining Palace."

The former Arsenal youth player added: "They have an incredible squad and huge potential. I very much hope to contribute positively to the team this season."

Ebiowei also enjoyed a spell in Scotland with Rangers' youth team and has represented both England and the Netherlands at youth level.

Derby were relegated last season and are currently in administration but local property developer David Clowes has had his bid to buy the club accepted, coming after manager Wayne Rooney departed on Friday.

"As everyone is aware the situation is very uncertain at Derby, so it was important for me to secure my long-term future," added Ebiowei.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "He is a highly coveted young player, and we very much expect to provide a platform for him to flourish at the highest level."