David Clowes is a life-long Derby County fan

Local property developer David Clowes has had his bid to buy Derby County accepted and hopes to complete the purchase on Wednesday.

Clowes announced his intention to try to take the Rams out of administration on Friday after buying Pride Park from Derby's former owner Mel Morris.

Derby's administrators Quantuma said Clowes had now been granted preferred bidder status.

The news came as the Rams appointed Liam Rosenior, 37, as interim manager.

Rosenior will take charge when Derby report back for pre-season training on Monday following Friday's departure of England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney as boss.

Rooney, 36, said the League One club, which has been in administration since September, "needs to be led by someone with fresh energy".

However, the Rams' players will now return to training with renewed optimism after news that Clowes' bid for the club, which was relegated from the Championship last season after being deducted 21 points for going into administration and breaches of English Football League accounting rules, had been accepted.

Clowes deal to give Derby 'clean slate'

His company, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, had already given a loan to the club to allow them to start the forthcoming season after American businessman Chris Kirchner's attempt to buy the Rams collapsed earlier this month.

In a statement, Quantuma said "positive discussions" with Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd over the past few days had "resulted in a credible and acceptable offer being submitted".

The administrators said the offer complied with EFL insolvency policy, which will mean Derby will avoid a further points deduction.

"The joint administrators will now enter into a period of exclusivity with Clowes, with a completion of the acquisition of the business and the assets of the club targeted for 29 June 2022," said the statement.

"All parties are now working hard to conclude what is still a complex legal transaction within a very short timeframe. Once concluded, the transaction will enable the club to move forward and prepare for the upcoming season out of administration.

"It will also ensure that Pride Park Stadium and the club are under the control of a new, local owner with the commitment and resources to enable the club to move forward with a clean slate.

"The offer also provides the best return for creditors and enables the joint administrators to fulfil their statutory duties and will ensure that there are no further points deductions levied against the club once it is out of administration."

Clowes' preferred bidder status means that the administrators will not consider other offers, with former Rams chairman Andy Appleby and ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley among the interested parties.

More to follow.