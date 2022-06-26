Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Declan Gallagher won the last of his 10 Scotland caps in a June 2021 friendly against Luxembourg

Declan Gallagher has joined St Mirren on a two-year deal after having his contract terminated at Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

The Scotland defender, 31, made 30 appearances for Aberdeen last season after arriving from Motherwell.

Gallagher struggled to maintain the form that had earned him international recognition at Fir Park and departs halfway through a two-year contract.

St Mirren say he chose them over "a host" of Scottish and English clubs.

The centre-back, who has 10 caps, has also played for Dundee and Livingston in a career spanning more than 400 first-team games.

He is St Mirren's sixth summer arrival after Mark O'Hara, Trevor Carson, Jonah Ayunga, Toyosi Olusanya and Ryan Strain.

