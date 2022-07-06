Close menu

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling agrees move from Manchester City

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Breaking news

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract at City and had attracted interest from major clubs overseas.

City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and he went on to score 131 goals in 339 games.

Should the deal be completed, Sterling - who has 77 England caps - will become Chelsea's first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly this summer.

More to follow.

