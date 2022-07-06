Chelsea: Raheem Sterling agrees move from Manchester City
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.
The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract at City and had attracted interest from major clubs overseas.
City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and he went on to score 131 goals in 339 games.
Should the deal be completed, Sterling - who has 77 England caps - will become Chelsea's first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly this summer.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of Chelsea is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Chelsea - go straight to all the best content