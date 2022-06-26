Dundee United have opened talks with Manchester United aimed at bringing Dylan Levitt back for a second loan spell after the 21-year-old Wales midfielder was a major success at Tannadice last season. (Daily Record) external-link

Declan Gallagher's move to St Mirren is back on - after talks initially broke down - and the Scotland defender is set to seal a switch to Paisley having been told he is free to leave Aberdeen where he has a year left on his contract. (Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has hinted he could dip into the Japanese market again having signed Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi from the J-League last season and won the title in his debut year. (Sun) external-link

Rangers are pondering whether to make a second bid for Antonio Colak after having an initial offer rejected by PAOK for the £2m-rated striker. (Football Scotland) external-link

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell is confident a UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 can be successful and he also hopes to bring another European club final to Hampden within six years. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says he has been spending a "lonely" pre-season doing boxing training six days a week to get himself in shape as he tries to find a club after being freed by League 1 Falkirk. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland and Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry could be on his way to Burnley, with new manager Vincent Kompany confirming he is targeting signings from the Belgian League where he managed Anderlecht. (Daily Record) external-link

Fenerbahce have had a bid rejected for Vinicius Souza, the Brazilian midfielder who plays for Belgian second-tier club Lommel and has been strongly linked with Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

New head coach Jack Ross is determined to bring silverware to Dundee United after losing all four of the previous finals he was been involved in as a manager. (Glasgow Times) external-link