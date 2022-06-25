Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United expect forward to stay despite Chelsea links
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of their squad next season despite reports linking him with Chelsea.
The Portuguese forward's agent Jorge Mendes met new Blues chairman Todd Boehly last week and Ronaldo was said to have been part of the discussions.
United sources feel there was nothing untoward in the meeting as Mendes advises a huge number of top players.
They are adamant that the 37-year-old is not for sale.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a year left on his Old Trafford contract and is expected to be a central figure in new manager Erik ten Hag's squad for the coming season.
Ronaldo was one of few players to escape severe criticism at United last term.
However, although he finished third in the Premier League's Golden Boot standings with 18 goals, there were claims that his presence prevented United from adopting a high-pressing game, which contributed to their dismal form.
- Our coverage of Manchester United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything United - go straight to all the best content
I had more respect for Ronaldo last season than any other. He and De Gea kept Man U there or there abouts when everyone else was throwing in the towel.
He's a great player but do we want him? The sort of player you need to build a team around and frankly Chelsea have enough talent already. Wish him luck wherever he ends up but hope it won't be with us.
You choose Pogba over Mourinho then you get what you deserve really.
Top players earn more in an hour than most of us do in a year-that is just wrong and immoral.
So do I care if he goes or not? No, it won`t make my life any better or worse.
Football is becoming less about the actual game, and more about making money and bleeding fans dry.
Along with Real Madrid, United are the biggest club in the world....
Liverpool sit alongside Arsenal/Milan/Benfica and Ajax.... 'B' rated clubs... Give me strength mate...