Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United expect forward to stay despite Chelsea links

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals last season

Manchester United expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be part of their squad next season despite reports linking him with Chelsea.

The Portuguese forward's agent Jorge Mendes met new Blues chairman Todd Boehly last week and Ronaldo was said to have been part of the discussionsexternal-link.

United sources feel there was nothing untoward in the meeting as Mendes advises a huge number of top players.

They are adamant that the 37-year-old is not for sale.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a year left on his Old Trafford contract and is expected to be a central figure in new manager Erik ten Hag's squad for the coming season.

Ronaldo was one of few players to escape severe criticism at United last term.

However, although he finished third in the Premier League's Golden Boot standings with 18 goals, there were claims that his presence prevented United from adopting a high-pressing game, which contributed to their dismal form.

Comments

Join the conversation

144 comments

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 00:18

    Due to the lack of success in the transfer window, Juventus have offered to sell Pogba to Man U for £105M.

    • Reply posted by Rodimtsev, today at 01:44

      Rodimtsev replied:
      You are a funny monkey. Have an uptick.

  • Comment posted by This comment was removed, today at 00:41

    As a Chelsea fan, I'd have this to say...

    I had more respect for Ronaldo last season than any other. He and De Gea kept Man U there or there abouts when everyone else was throwing in the towel.

    He's a great player but do we want him? The sort of player you need to build a team around and frankly Chelsea have enough talent already. Wish him luck wherever he ends up but hope it won't be with us.

    • Reply posted by Macca76, today at 00:46

      Macca76 replied:
      Could not agree more.
      I just hope the new CFC owners go for talent over star power. This ain’t LA Galaxy.

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 00:12

    New manager, same God-awful transfer business.

    You choose Pogba over Mourinho then you get what you deserve really.

  • Comment posted by MY WORD IS FINAL, today at 00:47

    United’s transfer strategy is hilarious. They’re desperate for de Jong and he doesn’t want to go. And that’s it.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 00:24

    Ah the customary "United haven't signed anyone, quick make something up so we can publish something" story

  • Comment posted by Zeus_Lykaios, today at 00:34

    Another pointless HYS to discuss a story that even the article itself, explains is a non-story.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 00:48

      Leanne replied:
      And yet amazingly here you are commenting on in your words a pointless HYS :)

  • Comment posted by Ardganty, today at 00:27

    I would laugh so hard 🤣 if it's true 👍

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 00:21

    Since Fergie left every summer there's a prolonged saga about some transfer or another that they ultimately screw up.

    • Reply posted by paul hynes , today at 01:16

      paul hynes replied:
      after Fergie left the owners did not want to let a manager have that power again they could not give him less power when they bought the club on debts because there would have been outrage back then

  • Comment posted by Z00L, today at 00:22

    high press or not anyone that says a team is weakened with ronaldo in it even at his age is an idiot

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 00:34

      ABU Hamster replied:
      Where did Man Utd finish again? 🤔

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 00:21

    The fact that at 37 last season he was their top scorer, more than twice as many as second place shows you how desperately far behind the pack Utd have fallen. If he stays, they might get lucky and finish sixth again, if he goes, they’ll be in a relegation scrap. Let the good times roll at Old Trafford!

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 01:36

      More Like It replied:
      all the other players stopped scoring as the ball had to be lumped to a geriatric up front. Massive detrimenal effect on Man Utd

  • Comment posted by igotworms, today at 00:38

    He was on the verge of signing for City. So this isn't so hard to believe. He's hardly a one-club player.

    • Reply posted by mallarkey, today at 00:49

      mallarkey replied:
      He must now 100% think he should've gone through with the original. City deal and ignored Ferguson. He'd had been immense under Pep last season and scored even more...like Haaland will THIS year.

  • Comment posted by ashgreener, today at 00:18

    Don't blame Ronaldo. It was Pogba & Other-All-Stars-Celebs who sank United.

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 01:36

      More Like It replied:
      and C Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by Singh121, today at 00:12

    what a pointless HYS and article

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 00:36

      ABU Hamster replied:
      I know you are

  • Comment posted by Baggy Shorts and Gravy, today at 00:50

    Like him or not, if it were not for the 18 goals he scored for Man Utd last season, they would have been way down the PL table.
    Top players earn more in an hour than most of us do in a year-that is just wrong and immoral.
    So do I care if he goes or not? No, it won`t make my life any better or worse.
    Football is becoming less about the actual game, and more about making money and bleeding fans dry.

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 00:11

    Wonder if man u fans will continue to think of Ronaldo as a legend if he jumps over to chelsea ???

  • Comment posted by Rick, today at 00:23

    No way he will want a year out of the champions league at his age. Definitely on his way.

    • Reply posted by bagfast, today at 00:51

      bagfast replied:
      Give me a look at your Cristal ball please

  • Comment posted by nik1976, today at 00:19

    lol...

  • Comment posted by tjs, today at 01:57

    Why are Chelsea allowed to forget about the £1.5B they owe?

  • Comment posted by stormbringer, today at 01:34

    When have Manchester United ever had a rivalry with Liverpool?... Never..

    Along with Real Madrid, United are the biggest club in the world....

    Liverpool sit alongside Arsenal/Milan/Benfica and Ajax.... 'B' rated clubs... Give me strength mate...

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 01:40

      More Like It replied:
      bore

      boring

  • Comment posted by LampardsAGod, today at 01:24

    Can't see any sense in signing a 37 year old

