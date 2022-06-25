Kelle Roos: Aberdeen agree pre-contract with Derby's Dutch goalkeeper
Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen
Aberdeen have made goalkeeper Kelle Roos their sixth summer signing.
The Dutchman, 30, has signed a pre-contract and will arrive from Derby County on a two-year deal.
Roos played 89 times for Derby and also spent time on loan at Rotherham, AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Plymouth.
"Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club," said Dons manager Jim Goodwin.
"He is a very confident character and I'm sure he will be a popular addition to the dressing room."
Roos is Aberdeen's second pre-contract signing after Anthony Stewart while Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani, Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales have already joined the club.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.
- Get news notifications for your Scottish Premiership club by downloading the BBC Sport app on Apple - Android - Amazon