Kelle Roos: Aberdeen agree pre-contract with Derby's Dutch goalkeeper

Aberdeen have made goalkeeper Kelle Roos their sixth summer signing.

The Dutchman, 30, has signed a pre-contract and will arrive from Derby County on a two-year deal.

Roos played 89 times for Derby and also spent time on loan at Rotherham, AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale and Plymouth.

"Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club," said Dons manager Jim Goodwin.

"He is a very confident character and I'm sure he will be a popular addition to the dressing room."

Roos is Aberdeen's second pre-contract signing after Anthony Stewart while Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani, Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales have already joined the club.

