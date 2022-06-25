Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Irishman Conor McCarthy (right) spent two seasons with Scottish Premiership side St Mirren

Barnsley have signed defender Conor McCarthy on a three-year deal following the end of his contract at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

McCarthy, 24, joined the Scottish Premiership side in the summer of 2020 and went on to make 84 appearances.

The Irish centre-back began his career with Cork City and made his first-team debut for the club in 2016.

"Now that it's all signed, sealed and delivered, it's a great feeling," McCarthy told the club website external-link .

"You only have to take one look around at the stadium, the facilities that this club has, and I needed no second invitation to sign for a massive club like this."

