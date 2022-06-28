Close menu

Gabriel Jesus: Manchester City and Brazil forward having medical at Arsenal before £45m move

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Gabriel Jesus has won four Premier League titles during his time with Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus is having a medical at Arsenal before a £45m move from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old Brazil forward has been wanted by a number of clubs, both in the Premier League and in Europe, but has opted to join the Gunners.

Jesus has made 236 appearances and scored 95 goals for City since moving from Palmeiras in January 2017.

He has won four Premier League titles during his time at Etihad Stadium, plus three League Cups and the FA Cup.

His playing time next season was likely to be limited after City signed Norway forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Jesus previously worked with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the latter's time as a coach at City. The Spaniard is trying to boost his side's attacking options following the departures of forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on free transfers.

The club have already signed midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto for £34.2m this summer and have also been linked with Leeds United playmaker Raphinha.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Champions League to north London rivals Tottenham.

Arteta had to rely on his younger players for goals during a lacklustre campaign in attack - 20-year-old England international Bukayo Saka was the club's top scorer with 12 goals.

Jesus played 28 times in the Premier League last season, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists.

He has won 56 caps and scored 19 goals for Brazil, having made his senior debut in September 2016.

  • Comment posted by Whyme, today at 12:25

    A good signing at a very good price of £45m if the reports are true. A regular for Brazil is all you need to know really and a cert to score against us!

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 12:25

    The signing of Jesus looks nailed on....

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 12:25

    Spurs obviously couldn't have been interested.

  • Comment posted by bbcisdire, today at 12:24

    Good signing.

    Bench life is for cetain people like grealish and kalvin

  • Comment posted by 1100xx, today at 12:24

    great signing but not a lot to live up to when previous signings have been Sanogo , Chamach , Perez , chu young, asano

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:24

    Time will tell if he will cope with the limited service from the arsenal midfield or if he really is just a 1 in 3 striker. Decent gamble I guess

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, today at 12:22

    Super signing for Arsenal - I think it could be signing of the season.

    • Reply posted by Risty, today at 12:24

      Risty replied:
      Arsenal could be pushing the top 6 next year

  • Comment posted by Must be Lunch Time Im on here, today at 12:22

    Good player but not convinced he is THAT good yet. Could prove me wrong but I can’t see him being a 30 goal a season player.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 12:22

    Excellent player. Will do well anywhere he goes. And comes across as a real good soul.

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 12:21

    Have to say, that is a smart bit of business for Arsenal. Just what both parties need.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 12:21

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 12:21

    This is good business and Jesus' quality as a goalscorer is proven, BUT I'd like to see Arsenal recruit someone experienced (and with quality) in central defence. Arsenal have good young players in those positions, but need that experience to give them guidance during games.

  • Comment posted by Justval, today at 12:20

    it is a good signing for Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 12:19

    Saw yesterday he had very similar stats to Lacazette, will be very interesting to see if he's a gamechanger for the goons. Lets hope not. He's clearly decent, but then again so was Iheanacho when he left Man City...

  • Comment posted by AJ_4411, today at 12:19

    Why and how on earth will United refuse to let Maguire go to Barcelona. Is everything alright with our board? This guy should leave the club to create space for better and competent defenders.

    • Reply posted by Rolo3000, today at 12:22

      Rolo3000 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by defundbbc, today at 12:19

    More to come this window...... and with the owners having bagged 3 championships (kse) in a matter of months they must be feeling confident in there approach of backing manager.

    Refreshing to See arsenal prepared for the window and moving forward and making moves with intent 👍

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 12:22

      Nick replied:
      What?

  • Comment posted by John McGrew , today at 12:18

    From a City fan, we are immensely grateful for his passion and dedication to the club. He never quite fulfilled his big potential at City, but worked very hard for team. I'll be intrigued to see if he can star in a young, exciting Arsenal team.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 12:18

    Quality signing for a quality team

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 12:17

    Great signing for us.

    He'll be nailed on to get on the end of a few crosses for us.

  • Comment posted by Gladioli, today at 12:17

    Sad to see him go, look after him Arsenal.
    Good luck Gabby, except when you play City!

