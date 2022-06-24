Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Nottingham Forest are leading the pursuit of Rangers' Joe Aribo and are ready to spend big to see off interest in the midfielder from Premier League rivals Fulham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen have given St Mirren permission to speak to Declan Gallagher after the Paisley club launched an ambitious move for the Scotland defender. (Daily Record) external-link

Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei, 19, will complete his £3.75m move over the weekend to become Celtic's third summer signing - and Jota is set to follow within days. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers assistant Michael Beale says the time may be right to sell Calvin Bassey this summer, with the Ibrox club pricing the left-back at £25m amid rumoured interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has hinted the club are working on deals for Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath, who has struggled for game-time at Wigan Athletic, and fellow midfielder Connor Ronan, who impressed on loan at St Mirren from Wolves last season. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibs have had no contact from Dundee United over their reported interest in striker Christian Doidge. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Austrian midfielder Peter Haring says the opportunity to play European football for the first time in his career convinced him to extend his Hearts stay this summer despite offers from the continent. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link