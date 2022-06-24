Last updated on .From the section Irish

Will Patching scored the crucial goal in Dublin

Derry City ended a seven-match winless run with a narrow 1-0 away victory over UCD.

Will Patching's second-half penalty proved the difference in a low-key affair against the students.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side were without a win since the end of April but managed to secure all three points against the Premier Division's bottom club.

The Candystripes remain third in the table, a point behind Dundalk but eight off the leaders Shamrock Rovers.

"At the full-time whistle it was relief," said Derry boss Higgins after the game.

"It was vital for the group and for us moving forward that we came here and won. I'm just delighted with the clean sheet as well and as I said the win was the most important thing here.

"We've played better in games that we have drawn but I didn't care as long as we picked up the three points."

Derry won seven of their first nine games and drew the other two, but Higgins was always aware that his players would hit a low ebb in the campaign.

"The players were so used to winning and we were on a brilliant run. I think with our start people got very very excited by it and from day one I knew we would have a period in the season that was going to be difficult.

"Hopefully we've had it and we can move on and attack the second half of the season with real vigour and try and elevate the club and move it in the right direction."

Derry City's roaring start to the campaign has come undone in recent weeks but the Folylesiders managed to arrest that slide, albeit expectedly.

They travelled to take on a UCD outfit that has won just one of their 20 league fixtures this season.

Ciaran Coll went closest for the visitors in the first period but his header flashed just beyond the post.

At the other end, Sean Brennan blazed over and the sides went in level at the break.

Derry have taken more points on the road - 20 - than any other team in the division after tonight's victory and they showed more impetus in the second half.

Seven minutes after the break they were presented with an opportunity to take the lead from the spot and Patching confidently rolled the ball past Kian Moore.

Joe Thomson should have doubled their lead thereafter but the door was left open and youngster Tom Lonergan almost restored parity for the college.

However, Derry limped over the line and extended their winning run to 10 games at the Dublin venue to return to winning ways.