Will Vaulks made 105 league appearances in three seasons with the Bluebirds after joining from Rotherham in June 2019.

Will Vaulks says he is "disappointed at the way he was treated" at Cardiff.

The Wales midfielder joined Sheffield Wednesday after not being offered a new deal to remain at the Bluebirds.

Vaulks says he was left out of games so he would not trigger a contractual clause that would add time to his deal.

"To be told I would only play a certain amount of matches because they didn't want my contract to trigger was really a disappointing thing to go through," said 28-year-old Vaulks.

"I gave my all for the shirt and I want to play every week," he added in an interview with BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"And that was taken away from me. So I am disappointed and that's why you have to be careful in interviews not to say too much because I don't want to put a downer on everything that happened."

Vaulks made 36 league appearances for the Bluebirds, but was not a regular starter under Steve Morison and says he cannot hide his disappointment at how his "rollercoaster" Cardiff career concluded.

"The last three or four months were really tough mentally," he said.

"I think the fans probably got that from me in a couple of the goal celebrations because there was a lot of frustration from myself because I'm a person that wants to play.

"I wish the club all the best because you always do because the fans deserve that, but yeah, I still am slightly disappointed at the way it ended.

"It's a cliche that a lot of footballers use at a club is 'a rollercoaster', but I would say that pretty much sums up my time at Cardiff.

"I had some good times, some bad; overall probably disappointed - three years when I reflect, it wasn't the way I planned the three years to go when I signed for the football club.

"I don't want to lie, I'm honesty disappointed with the outcome after three years.

"I am disappointed at the way I was treated at the football club, I have to be honest.

"But that's football."

Will Vaulks made one Wales appearance last season

Wales hopes remain

Vaulks has also been largely absent from Wales' plans in recent times and says his wedding last summer - delayed until then because of Covid-19 - and being out of favour at Cardiff were factors.

"Once you're in the national set up it's like another kick in the teeth when you're not playing for your club because you know that can impact selection for the national team," said Vaulks.

"But yeah, I would have been there [Wales] in the summer if I'd not have had my wedding, which was cancelled - well I cancelled it for the Euros originally and then didn't get selected for the Euros and then obviously we had Covid also, which played a part.

"But I think there comes a point where you have to look after your family and your own life and I can't continually postpone a wedding on the thought I might be with the national team."

Vaulks was "absolutely gutted" to miss out of the chance to help Wales qualify for the delayed 2022 Qatar World Cup.

However, he says Wales boss Robert Page was understanding of his decision.

"He was really decent about it and understood at the end of the day I don't play a massive part in the squad at the moment - I'm not playing every game for Wales," the new Sheffield Wednesday midfielder added.

"So he understands it. He's been there himself, he's a good person and we had a nice, honest conversation and it was left at 'let's catch up after the summer'.

"I'm never going to give up the hope of playing for Wales - I will never chuck the towel in myself. That's up to the manager to select or not select me for a squad."