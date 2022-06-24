Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Aiden McGeady made more than 90 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Aiden McGeady has signed a one-year deal with Hibernian, reuniting him with his former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

The 36-year-old was released at the end of the last season following five years at the Stadium of Light.

And Johnson says the former Celtic winger, who has been capped for the Republic of Ireland 93 times, brings "skill, experience and gravitas" to Easter Road.

"Aiden is a top player," Johnson told the Hibs website. external-link .

"We will also look to utilise Aiden's fantastic leadership qualities to help guide and get the best out of our young forward players."

McGeady, who won four league titles with Celtic, becomes Hibs' seventh summer signing, joining David Marshall, Nohan Kenneh, Rocky Bushiri, Lewis Miller, Momodou Bojang and Jair Tavares.