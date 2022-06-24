Wayne Rooney has told troubled Derby County that he wishes to be "relieved of his duties as first-team manager" with immediate effect.

The 36-year-old's contract with the club had another year to run.

The Rams have been in administration since September last year and were relegated to League One last season.

"I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by events that have happened over the last 18 months," he said.

The former Everton, Manchester United and England forward met joint administrators Quantuma on Friday and he said they had tried "tremendously hard" to persuade him to change his mind.

"My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge," Rooney added.

"I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times.

"Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future."

The news came on the same day that property developer David Clowes announced a bid to take over the club after buying Derby's Pride Park stadium.

More to follow.