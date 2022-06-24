Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Conor Grant played 58 games in total for Rochdale and scored five goals

MK Dons have signed Rochdale midfielder Conor Grant for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has agreed a "long-term deal" at Stadium: MK and is the League One club's fifth summer signing.

Grant made 38 appearances for Rochdale last season, scoring four goals, having joined them from Sheffield Wednesday in February 2021.

"He has a number of qualities, technically and physically, which we have seen from watching him regularly," said head coach Liam Manning. external-link

"He has shown good potential so far and it is now down to him, with the support of the staff, to unlock that promise and produce high-quality moments on a consistent basis."

The Dons finished third in the table last season, but lost to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-offs.

They have also signed Matt Dennis, Ethan Robson, Jack Tucker and Nathan Holland and start the new campaign with a trip to Cambridge United on 30 July.

"How the gaffer wants to play and how the club is run really suits me so hopefully I will fit right in," said Grant.

