Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Devine spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Walsall

Swindon have signed former Manchester United left-back Reece Devine on a two-year deal.

Devine, 20, joined United's academy in 2018 but had not played for the first-team before his release from the club this month.

The defender spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, making six appearances.

He then enjoyed a six-month spell with League Two Walsall, where he featured eight times.

"I had some really positive chats with the new manager and I love the attacking football the team plays which will suit me massively - I'm really buzzing to get started," Devine told the club website external-link .

"I'm naturally an attacking wing-back. I love to get forward and whip balls into the box and I've got a good engine, so I'm looking forward to expressing myself on the pitch."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.