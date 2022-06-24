Close menu

Reece Devine: Swindon sign ex-Manchester United academy left-back

Swindon

Reece Devine playing for Walsall against Northampton Town
Devine spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Walsall

Swindon have signed former Manchester United left-back Reece Devine on a two-year deal.

Devine, 20, joined United's academy in 2018 but had not played for the first-team before his release from the club this month.

The defender spent part of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, making six appearances.

He then enjoyed a six-month spell with League Two Walsall, where he featured eight times.

"I had some really positive chats with the new manager and I love the attacking football the team plays which will suit me massively - I'm really buzzing to get started," Devine told the club websiteexternal-link.

"I'm naturally an attacking wing-back. I love to get forward and whip balls into the box and I've got a good engine, so I'm looking forward to expressing myself on the pitch."

