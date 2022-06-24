Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Swansea City celebrate winning last season's Adran Premier title having finished four points clear of Cardiff Met

Swansea City Ladies will face Greek side AC PAOK in the first round of the 2022-23 Champions League.

Swansea are Wales' representatives in the tournament after securing their third straight domestic league title in April.

Should they beat PAOK, Swansea will take on either Ferencvaros or Rangers for a place in the group stages.

The four clubs will meet in a mini-tournament which will be staged from 18-21 August.

Should Swansea lose to PAOK, they will face the losers of the Ferencvaros-Rangers tie in a third place play-off game.

The venue for the tournament is to be confirmed.

Swansea will be led for the first time by new head coach Jon Beale, who was appointed earlier this month.