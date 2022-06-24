Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Ryan Taylor helped Grimsby secure promotion from the National League at the first time of asking last season

Grimsby Town striker Ryan Taylor has signed a new one-year deal.

The 34-year-old joined from Newport last summer and scored nine goals in 41 games in all competitions as they won promotion back to League Two.

"I'm really pleased that Ryan has agreed to stay - I think the deal works well for both parties," boss Paul Hurst told the club website. external-link

"His experience will be vital next season and he'll be able to pass his knowledge on to the rest of the group.