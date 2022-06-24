Close menu

Tom Eaves: Rotherham United sign Hull City striker on three-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Tom Eaves
Tom Eaves scored 14 goals in 97 league appearances for Hull City

Rotherham United have signed Hull City striker Tom Eaves on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Tigers but was not offered a new contract at the end of last season.

He previously spent time on loan with the Millers in 2013, scoring once in nine appearances.

"I'm really excited to get going. I feel stylistically I will be a really good fit for this team," he told the club website.external-link

