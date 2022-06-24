Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Tom Eaves scored 14 goals in 97 league appearances for Hull City

Rotherham United have signed Hull City striker Tom Eaves on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old spent the past three seasons with the Tigers but was not offered a new contract at the end of last season.

He previously spent time on loan with the Millers in 2013, scoring once in nine appearances.

"I'm really excited to get going. I feel stylistically I will be a really good fit for this team," he told the club website. external-link

