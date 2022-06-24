Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Dewsbury-Hall scored three goals for Leicester City last season

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old joined the club's academy aged eight in 2006 and moved through the ranks before making his first-team debut in January 2020.

He had loan spells at Blackpool and Luton before becoming a regular with the Foxes last season, making 44 appearances in all competitions.

"I'm so proud and I'm really happy," said Dewsbury-Hall.

"A lot of hard work has gone into this deal and it's a really nice feeling to get it done. Now I'm just looking forward to the future.

"I have a really good relationship with the football club. I've been here since I was eight years old, so it was a no-brainer really when I sat down and we spoke about the deal.

"I've got big, big ambitions for the future and I know the football club have too."