Gabriel Jesus has only twice scored over 10 Premier League goals in a season, netting 13 in 2017-18 and 14 in 2019-20

The start of the Premier League season is little more than a month away and transfer speculation is now in full swing.

You get the feeling a lot of the drama over the new few weeks in the Premier League will centre around the future of three Brazilian players, with a number of clubs chasing their signatures.

Leeds United's Raphinha, Man City's Gabriel Jesus and Everton's Richarlison have got a host of admirers in England - and abroad - with several of the same clubs chasing them.

Gabriel Jesus

After six seasons and 159 appearances for Manchester City, it appears as though Gabriel Jesus' time could be up at Etihad Stadium as he goes in search of more game time.

With Erling Haaland arriving at the Premier League champions this summer and young Argentine Julian Alvarez expected to join the first-team squad, Jesus' starts could be even more limited in the coming campaign.

He has never been considered a prolific goalscorer during his time in England, although 58 goals and 29 assists in the top flight is a pretty impressive return, especially considering his lack of starts and having often been deployed out wide.

That versatility and his undoubted work ethic though are obvious reasons why he is very much in demand.

Who wants him? Arsenal appear to be leading the race for Jesus' signature, with the Gunners hoping to tie up a deal for the 25-year-old Brazil international. Perhaps not the obvious number nine Arsenal may be looking for, but he would provide several options to their forward line. They aren't the only club being linked though with London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly keeping a keen eye on Jesus' movement this summer, while Paris St-Germain are also rumoured to be admirers.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Jesus: "If he doesn't play, he's there training the day after like it's his last day, that's why he will have a long career, he will have a successful career because of the incredible positivity in his mind and he thinks for the team. He has this incredible ability because he is always thinking what is the best for the team."

How much would he cost? Man City have put a £50m price tag on the forward.

Did you know? Jesus assisted eight league goals for Manchester City in 2021-22, the joint-most of any player at the club along with Kevin de Bruyne, though he featured in two games fewer than the Belgian.

Raphinha has recorded 12 assists in two seasons in the Premier League

Raphinha

The 25-year-old Brazilian has scored 17 goals in 60 Premier League appearances for Leeds - who would like to keep the player - including the crucial opener from the penalty spot in their final game of last season, when they won at Brentford to preserve their top-flight status.

Raphinha has become a huge fans' favourite at Elland Road since signing from Rennes in 2020 for £17m but it is looking increasingly difficult for the Yorkshire club to keep hold of him this summer.

A creative wide man with an eye for goal, it is no wonder several Premier League clubs are being linked with his signature.

Who wants him? Arsenal have made a bid for Raphinha but sources say the offer falls far below Leeds' valuation. He is attracting interest from clubs at home and abroad, including the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham. It is felt he would prefer to join Barcelona if the prospect materialised, but it is not known whether the Spanish giants will have the finances to do a deal.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on Raphinha: "I just want him to become the player I know he can be. Everyone here wants to enjoy the football he can play and of course we want him to stay as long as possible. Fantastic player and very good person."

How much would he cost? It was initially thought £40m would land the Brazilian but reports in recent days suggest it would take in the region of £65m for anyone to sign him.

Did you know? Raphinha scored the opening goal in a Premier League game eight times in 2021-22, the most of any player in the division.

Richarlison's Premier League shooting accuracy is 33%

Richarlison

Adored by Everton fans and a key reason for their top-flight survival last season, Richarlison is another man with admirers from elsewhere in the division.

His goals against Leicester and Chelsea gave new life to Frank Lampard's Toffees in what, for long periods, was a difficult battle with relegation. But Richarlison has played the role of talisman ever since Marco Silva signed him for £50m from Watford in 2018, scoring 43 goals in 135 league games.

Many a Premier League defence fear Richarlison for his bravery on the ball and impressive close control. With reports suggesting he now wants to move away from Goodison Park, Everton will have a task on their hands to keep him.

Who wants him? Antonio Conte's Tottenham have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old, and the lure of Champions League football could be a tough one to resist. Arsenal have been credited with an interest, too, but have other targets, while Chelsea could also be one to watch.

Everton boss Lampard on Richarlison: "With Richy I think and I know that he understands what my feelings about him are. I think he is a fantastic, huge talent, with a work ethic which is the reason why Everton fans are so drawn to him. The way he fights - he is a really tough boy - and some of that is due to his make-up and upbringing. It is a pleasure to work with him."

How much would he cost? Everton would likely want to recoup the £50m they paid for him at the very least, but with just two years remaining on his contract, Richarlison is likely to have greater control over his future.

Did you know? With 10 goals in 30 Premier League games, Richarlison had a better minutes-per-goal ratio than any other Everton player last season.

