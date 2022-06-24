Close menu

Why Premier League clubs are queuing up for Jesus, Raphinha and Richarlison

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus has only twice scored over 10 Premier League goals in a season, netting 13 in 2017-18 and 14 in 2019-20

The start of the Premier League season is little more than a month away and transfer speculation is now in full swing.

You get the feeling a lot of the drama over the new few weeks in the Premier League will centre around the future of three Brazilian players, with a number of clubs chasing their signatures.

Leeds United's Raphinha, Man City's Gabriel Jesus and Everton's Richarlison have got a host of admirers in England - and abroad - with several of the same clubs chasing them.

BBC Sport take a closer look at the rumours and the facts and ask which you think would be the better deal.

Gabriel Jesus

After six seasons and 159 appearances for Manchester City, it appears as though Gabriel Jesus' time could be up at Etihad Stadium as he goes in search of more game time.

With Erling Haaland arriving at the Premier League champions this summer and young Argentine Julian Alvarez expected to join the first-team squad, Jesus' starts could be even more limited in the coming campaign.

He has never been considered a prolific goalscorer during his time in England, although 58 goals and 29 assists in the top flight is a pretty impressive return, especially considering his lack of starts and having often been deployed out wide.

That versatility and his undoubted work ethic though are obvious reasons why he is very much in demand.

Who wants him? Arsenal appear to be leading the race for Jesus' signature, with the Gunners hoping to tie up a deal for the 25-year-old Brazil international. Perhaps not the obvious number nine Arsenal may be looking for, but he would provide several options to their forward line. They aren't the only club being linked though with London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham reportedly keeping a keen eye on Jesus' movement this summer, while Paris St-Germain are also rumoured to be admirers.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola on Jesus: "If he doesn't play, he's there training the day after like it's his last day, that's why he will have a long career, he will have a successful career because of the incredible positivity in his mind and he thinks for the team. He has this incredible ability because he is always thinking what is the best for the team."

How much would he cost? Man City have put a £50m price tag on the forward.

Did you know? Jesus assisted eight league goals for Manchester City in 2021-22, the joint-most of any player at the club along with Kevin de Bruyne, though he featured in two games fewer than the Belgian.

Raphinha
Raphinha has recorded 12 assists in two seasons in the Premier League

Raphinha

The 25-year-old Brazilian has scored 17 goals in 60 Premier League appearances for Leeds - who would like to keep the player - including the crucial opener from the penalty spot in their final game of last season, when they won at Brentford to preserve their top-flight status.

Raphinha has become a huge fans' favourite at Elland Road since signing from Rennes in 2020 for £17m but it is looking increasingly difficult for the Yorkshire club to keep hold of him this summer.

A creative wide man with an eye for goal, it is no wonder several Premier League clubs are being linked with his signature.

Who wants him? Arsenal have made a bid for Raphinha but sources say the offer falls far below Leeds' valuation. He is attracting interest from clubs at home and abroad, including the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham. It is felt he would prefer to join Barcelona if the prospect materialised, but it is not known whether the Spanish giants will have the finances to do a deal.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch on Raphinha: "I just want him to become the player I know he can be. Everyone here wants to enjoy the football he can play and of course we want him to stay as long as possible. Fantastic player and very good person."

How much would he cost? It was initially thought £40m would land the Brazilian but reports in recent days suggest it would take in the region of £65m for anyone to sign him.

Did you know? Raphinha scored the opening goal in a Premier League game eight times in 2021-22, the most of any player in the division.

Richarlison
Richarlison's Premier League shooting accuracy is 33%

Richarlison

Adored by Everton fans and a key reason for their top-flight survival last season, Richarlison is another man with admirers from elsewhere in the division.

His goals against Leicester and Chelsea gave new life to Frank Lampard's Toffees in what, for long periods, was a difficult battle with relegation. But Richarlison has played the role of talisman ever since Marco Silva signed him for £50m from Watford in 2018, scoring 43 goals in 135 league games.

Many a Premier League defence fear Richarlison for his bravery on the ball and impressive close control. With reports suggesting he now wants to move away from Goodison Park, Everton will have a task on their hands to keep him.

Who wants him? Antonio Conte's Tottenham have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old, and the lure of Champions League football could be a tough one to resist. Arsenal have been credited with an interest, too, but have other targets, while Chelsea could also be one to watch.

Everton boss Lampard on Richarlison: "With Richy I think and I know that he understands what my feelings about him are. I think he is a fantastic, huge talent, with a work ethic which is the reason why Everton fans are so drawn to him. The way he fights - he is a really tough boy - and some of that is due to his make-up and upbringing. It is a pleasure to work with him."

How much would he cost? Everton would likely want to recoup the £50m they paid for him at the very least, but with just two years remaining on his contract, Richarlison is likely to have greater control over his future.

Did you know? With 10 goals in 30 Premier League games, Richarlison had a better minutes-per-goal ratio than any other Everton player last season.

  • Comment posted by whl1972, today at 16:50

    Personally wouldn't want Richarlison, too much time spent on the floor. Jesus on the other hand, decent member of a squad perhaps, Raphina I haven't seen too much of, so probably a pass on him as well.

    • Reply posted by HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo, today at 17:40

      HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo replied:
      50 million for a squad member seems like a great idea.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:03

    Jesus by a mile.
    The other two are high maintenance, and have massive egos for people who just avoided relegation and have won nothing. Wouldn't trust them as far as they could dive.

    • Reply posted by HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo, today at 17:14

      HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo replied:
      Jesus is a crybaby with an ego the size of Brazil. I wouldn't have him anywhere near my team.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 17:34

    "Brazilians in demand"

    At first I thought was another article about women footballers.

    • Reply posted by saintwillharris, today at 17:58

      saintwillharris replied:
      Don't be discriminatory! I'm a man and i may want a Brazilian for all you know? Actually i just thought about the reality of that prospect. No that's just wrong LOL

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 16:58

    Jesus is a tricky one.. Will he drift into an average player with slightly less gifted players around him? Or will he relish being the main man and take his game up a level? Will be interesting to see.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 17:04

      Dad replied:
      Good point.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:09

    Gabi Agbonlahor has claimed Arsenal are panicking in the transfer market...?! Oath no matter WHAT Arsenal do - even when they play a blinder - some pundit will go out of their way to criticise them & slate them & bring negative energy into the media coverage. AFC have signed some young talent already & look to be active in signing some more - how is this panicking.....?

    • Reply posted by Geordie, today at 17:12

      Geordie replied:
      Gabi is a lousy pundit.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 16:55

    Jesus would be the safer bet. Richarlison is overrated and Raphinha is good but not worth £65m Leeds are wanting. All a bit over priced IMO

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 18:04

      the peoples poet replied:
      Raphinha is an incredible player, worth 65 mill all day long.

  • Comment posted by lfc75, today at 17:15

    Jesus underated talent, he is more number 10 then striker, he won't get many goals but will be a creator and great hold up player, richarlison to inconsistent shows glimpses of being top player but not good enough for top 6, Raphina is a talent but not world class, main man at Leeds but would not be at top club. Jesus is by far best of all 3, he could easily fit in to a top club in world football

    • Reply posted by OriginalJonBlaze, today at 17:35

      OriginalJonBlaze replied:
      Although Jesus can play number 10 his best position is in the box where he can poach goals

  • Comment posted by Clark, today at 17:05

    In demand indeed - only not by either of the top two

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:03

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      OK...? No one said they were?

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 17:02

    Not miserable bad attitude cry baby Richarlison that's for sure

  • Comment posted by Brenda Bradshaw, today at 17:17

    Raphinha doesn ' t moan like the other two . They really bug me with their antics .

    • Reply posted by HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo, today at 17:20

      HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo replied:
      Jesus is unbearable. I'd be gutted if my team signed him.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 17:08

    They can all be great on their day but they aren't worth the amounts that have been mentioned

  • Comment posted by BertiefulSouth, today at 17:37

    Gabrielle Jesus for me. He got injured last Easter and by the Monday he was fit again. It was a miracle

  • Comment posted by stevewright, today at 17:18

    Definitely not Richardson if you want value for money - the guy can’t stay on his feet!!! More interested in getting free kicks!

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:00

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Can’t even head a ball without fainting…

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 17:17

    I don't really rate any of them. Is Raphina THAT good? How many goals did he score for Leeds last season? Richarslison, didn't he score like 8 goals? Jesus isn't clinical enough

    • Reply posted by aa, today at 17:39

      aa replied:
      A goal every 3 games from the wing in a Championship team that would've been relegated by Easter if not for him.

  • Comment posted by penguin, today at 17:03

    Each one is 50 % overvalued at least . Better value , and younger talent is out there Just look for a winning mentality .

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 17:02

    Richarlison too much of a cheat and diver for me.
    Rolls around like he’s dying and when ref tells him to play on goes sprinting off

    Just don’t like that at all

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 16:54

    None of them, if they didn't keep putting Brazilian before their names they wouldn't be worth anything. I wouldn't pay Richarlison in washers he just falls down all the time and sulks.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 16:56

      Peter replied:
      Just like 90% of footballers

  • Comment posted by Isty05, today at 16:51

    None of the above.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 17:33

    All three of these are ok as back up strikers, not sure any are good enough to lead the line at the top clubs. In that case the valuations shown seem to be wildly inflated - probably £25m should buy any of them.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 17:32

    "Why Premier League clubs are queuing up for Jesus, Raphinha and Richarlison"

    Is this written by their respective agents. PL clubs are not queuing up for them. All overrated.

