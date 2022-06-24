Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers ended Glasgow City's 14-year reign as SWPL 1 champions last season

Rangers face Hungarians Ferencvaros in round one of Women's Champions League qualifying, while Glasgow City take on Serie A runners-up Roma.

Should Scottish champions Rangers progress, they will face PAOK of Greece or Swansea City in the final of their mini group.

Glasgow have a potential rematch with Swiss side Servette - who knocked them out last season - or Paris FC.

The semi-finals are on 18 August, with each final three days later.

The host venue for the ties - which will be a club from each group - has still to be confirmed.

Rangers, who are playing their first Women's Champions League campaign after their maiden title success last season, were unseeded in the champions path.

City, who have twice reached the quarter-finals in the last seven years but fell in round two last season, were seeded in the 16-team league path.

The winners of each final (11 in the champions path, four in the league path) will progress to round two, where 24 teams compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.