Rangers ended Glasgow City's 14-year reign as SWPL 1 champions last season

Rangers face Hungarians Ferencvaros in round one of Women's Champions League qualifying, while Glasgow City take on Serie A runners-up Roma.

Should Scottish champions Rangers progress, they will face PAOK of Greece or Swansea City in the final of their mini group.

Glasgow have a potential rematch with Swiss side Servette - who knocked them out last season - or Paris FC.

The semi-finals are on 18 August, with each final three days later.

The host venue for the ties - which will be a club from each group - has still to be confirmed.

How does qualifying work?

There are two round rounds of qualifying - with clubs split into the champions and league paths - before the 16-team group stage starts in October.

Round one is a mini-tournament format, while round two consists of two-legged ties played home and away.

Rangers, who are playing their first Women's Champions League campaign after their maiden title success last season, were unseeded in the round one champions path.

The 11 winners of the finals from that section join three teams - Rosengard, Slavia Prague and HB Koge - in round two, where seven places in the group stage are up for grabs.

City, who have twice reached the quarter-finals but fell in round two last season, were seeded in the 16-team league path of round one this time.

The four winners of those finals join six teams - Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Sociedad, Hacken and Sparta Prague - in round two where five teams will progress to the groups.

Holders Lyon as well as the champions of the three highest-ranked associations - Wolfsburg, Chelsea and Barcelona - do not need to qualify and go straight to the group phase.