Last updated on .From the section Derby

David Clowes is a life-long Derby County fan

Local property developer David Clowes says he will make a bid to buy Derby County on Friday after purchasing the League One club's Pride Park stadium.

His company, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, have also given a loan to the club to allow them to start next season.

Clowes' attempt to take Derby out of administration comes after Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid on 13 June.

"With a deadline looming and the start of the next season getting closer, we needed to do something," Clowes said.

Clowes said a formal bid for the club will be submitted later on Friday, a week after Pride Park was bought from Derby's former owner Mel Morris.

The purchase of the ground, which has previously caused major problems with attempts to sell the club, had been kept confidential until the loan agreement had been completed.

Derby's joint administrators Quantuma said the loan would allow the Rams to continue to trade and added that "they look forward to continuing positive discussions" about the takeover.

Clowes said buying the stadium "seemed the obvious first step" to help rescue the club, which was relegated to League One under manager Wayne Rooney at the end of a chaotic season of uncertainty.

"As a proud Derby supporter, it was inconceivable to me that the club was at risk of falling away," Clowes said.

"We've worked tirelessly behind the scenes on the stadium purchase and loan agreement to be able to get the club going again in time for the next season.

"Players, staff and fans needed some good news, and we are delighted to play a part in delivering that."

More to follow.