Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Matthew Sorinola began his career in Fulham's academy before switching to MK Dons

Swansea City are poised to sign wing-back Matthew Sorinola on loan from Belgian top-flight club Union SG.

Sorinola, 21, is to be reunited with Swansea head coach Russell Martin having played for him at MK Dons.

Lambeth-born Sorinola can play in either wing-back role but is happiest on the left flank.

He joined Union in May 2021 after rejecting a new deal at MK Dons, making 14 appearances for the Belgian club all from the bench.

Sorinola had established himself under Martin at Stadium MK, scoring three times in 46 appearances before moving to Belgium.

Swansea have been searching for wing-backs after Hannes Wolf and Cyrus Christie saw loan spells in Wales come to an end in May.

The Championship club still want a right-sided player, while they remain in the hunt to sign Wales midfielder Joe Allen.

However, it may well be that Swansea need to move players on before the club's owners will sanction a deal for Allen.

Swansea, meanwhile, will not be adding Colin Calderwood to their staff this summer.

Martin had expected his fellow former Scotland international defender - who he previously worked with at Norwich - to join as a coach, but he has instead opted to remain with current club Northampton.