Luke Turner played a key role as Cliftonville pushed Linfield to the final day of the Irish Premiership season

Cliftonville have announced the signing of defender Luke Turner following a successful loan spell last season.

Turner, 20, was on loan from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen and helped the win the League Cup and finish second in the Irish Premiership.

The Dublin native left Pittodrie in May and has now signed a permanent deal.

"Anyone who saw Luke's performances for us last season will understand why we were so keen to bring him back," said manager Paddy McLaughlin.

"It's great news for the Club, a real boost for our squad and I know our supporters will be delighted to hear the news because Luke has been very popular with them from the moment he first stepped through the door last year."

Turner was signed by Aberdeen in 2018 and the Republic of Ireland youth international had loan spells with Turriff United and Wexford before his successful stint at Solitude last season, when he scored two goals in 45 appearances.

As well as helping the Reds secure automatic European qualification courtesy of a runners-up spot in the league and the League Cup triumph, Turner was named the club's Young Player of the Year, Irish Premiership Young Player of the Year and the Ulster Young Footballer of the Year.