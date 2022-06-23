Taye Ashby-Hammond and Kane Smith: Stevenage sign goalkeeper and defender
Stevenage have signed Fulham goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond on loan and defender Kane Smith from Boreham Wood.
Ashby-Hammond, 23, spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood and joins League Two Stevenage on a season-long loan.
Smith, 26, can play on the right-side of defence or midfield and made more than 160 appearances for fellow Hertfordshire side The Wood.
"Speaking to the manager was a massive pull for me. He's hugely experienced at this level," Smith said.
Stevenage boss Steve Evans has now made 10 signings this summer.
