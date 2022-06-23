Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Kane Smith spent five seasons at Boreham Wood

Stevenage have signed Fulham goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond on loan and defender Kane Smith from Boreham Wood.

Ashby-Hammond, 23, spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood and joins League Two Stevenage on a season-long loan.

Smith, 26, can play on the right-side of defence or midfield and made more than 160 appearances for fellow Hertfordshire side The Wood.

"Speaking to the manager was a massive pull for me. He's hugely experienced at this level," Smith said. external-link

Stevenage boss Steve Evans has now made 10 signings this summer.

