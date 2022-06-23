Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Pipa featured in Huddersfield's play-off final defeat by Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town defender Pipa has joined Greek Super League champions Olympiakos for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old made 54 appearances in two seasons for Town after joining from Spanish side Espanyol in 2020.

He played 37 Championship games in his first season, but was limited to 11 starts in the 2021-22 campaign.

"He was very interested in taking the opportunity to move to Olympiakos," said Huddersfield's head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

"That's understandable, as this presents him with the chance to play in the Champions League."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.